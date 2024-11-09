Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTHR opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.95 and a twelve month high of $266.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.