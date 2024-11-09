Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,969 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $275.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $252.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

