Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 928247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Viasat Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Viasat by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

