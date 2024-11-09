Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,009.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.