Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Vimeo Trading Down 3.0 %

Vimeo stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

