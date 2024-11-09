Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.72. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

