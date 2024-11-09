Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH remained flat at $17.89 on Friday. 1,221,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

