Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Shares of XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

