Vito S. Pantilione Buys 500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,268.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 1,990.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

