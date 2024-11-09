VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VYNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,003. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
