Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 923 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $7,517,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.