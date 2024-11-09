Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $12.54 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $551.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

