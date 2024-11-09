Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

