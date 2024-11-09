Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

