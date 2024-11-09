Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $33.42 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

