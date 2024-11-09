Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

