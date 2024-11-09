Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Stephen J. Schmidt Sells 4,209 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $67,512.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,051.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 63.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

