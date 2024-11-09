Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,233,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $4,415,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,356,749. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $4,415,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,356,749. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $955,377.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,278.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,786 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

WTS opened at $208.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.