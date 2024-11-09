Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues Earnings Results

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Waystar Price Performance

WAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.