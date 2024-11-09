Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $926-$934 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.69 million. Waystar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAY
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.