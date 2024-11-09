Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $926-$934 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.69 million. Waystar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,218,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

