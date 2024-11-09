Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

