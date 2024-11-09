Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.48 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

