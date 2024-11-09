Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $243.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

