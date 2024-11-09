Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

