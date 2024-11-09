Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 975 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.