Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $581,965.17 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.71 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 117.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

