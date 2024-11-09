Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for PB FY2026 Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PB. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

