Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 136,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.72. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,425,000 after buying an additional 218,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

