Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 624,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after buying an additional 375,523 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

