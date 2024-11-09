Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.1 %

Freshpet stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $159.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

