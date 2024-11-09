Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

RUN traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 29,577,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,911. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $46,249.51. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

