Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

