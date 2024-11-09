What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Conduent Q1 Earnings?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Conduent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CNDT opened at $4.10 on Friday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

