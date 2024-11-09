Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,920,000 after buying an additional 1,092,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

