Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$90.23 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$94.84. The firm has a market cap of C$40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

