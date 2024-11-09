White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Buys A$19,000.00 in Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($12,582.78).
Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Daniel Smith purchased 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($31,788.08).
- On Friday, August 30th, Daniel Smith purchased 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
White Cliff Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than White Cliff Minerals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for White Cliff Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Cliff Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.