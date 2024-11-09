Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

