Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $10,378,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

