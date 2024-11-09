WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.82 and last traded at $65.82. Approximately 24,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 41,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 78.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.