WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 3527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

