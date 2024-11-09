WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24, reports. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.
WSP Global Trading Down 4.4 %
WSP stock opened at C$241.25 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$180.73 and a one year high of C$259.17. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$240.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on WSP
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.