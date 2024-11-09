WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24, reports. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

WSP Global Trading Down 4.4 %

WSP stock opened at C$241.25 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$180.73 and a one year high of C$259.17. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$240.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$261.67.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

