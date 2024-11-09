XY Capital Ltd Invests $6.84 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. BeiGene accounts for 2.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $54,412,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.21.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,050 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $205.47 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

