XY Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. ASML comprises approximately 0.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $669.47 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $633.85 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

