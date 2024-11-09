XY Capital Ltd Sells 179,563 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,563 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 0.8% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 356,069 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $4,098,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

