Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Yangzijiang Financial

(Get Free Report)

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

