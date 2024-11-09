Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$10.43. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 5,259 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The firm has a market cap of C$141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.84 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6202946 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

