133 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after buying an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,658,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,167,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

POWL opened at $346.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.42. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $352.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

