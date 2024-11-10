14,801 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

