1,647 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 7.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $34.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.73 and a 1 year high of $506.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

