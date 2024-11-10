17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,249 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.