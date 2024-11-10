17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,249 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BDN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
